Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells 10,937 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $496,649.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -1.47. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.92.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
