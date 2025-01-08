Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 285,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 878,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after buying an additional 237,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 585,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 213,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

