Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,905 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 10,616,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,375,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

