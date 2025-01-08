International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 578,201 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,455 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

