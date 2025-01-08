International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,822. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

