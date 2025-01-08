International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE C traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. 1,730,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,891,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $74.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

