International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308.80 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 308.70 ($3.85), with a volume of 64625289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.50 ($3.80).
Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.68) to GBX 400 ($4.99) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
