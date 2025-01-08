International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.91 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.54 ($1.47), with a volume of 1361935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.49).

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,736.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

