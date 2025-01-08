Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Group Ltd

Wealth Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,630,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,773,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.51 and its 200 day moving average is $490.39. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $401.71 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

