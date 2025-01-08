Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.25. 23,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.