InvesTrust Acquires New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

InvesTrust bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
ICF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 208,343 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
