InvesTrust Acquires New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

InvesTrust bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ICF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 208,343 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.