InvesTrust Invests $969,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $593.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $597.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.88. The company has a market capitalization of $512.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $472.11 and a 12 month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

