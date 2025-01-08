iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after purchasing an additional 447,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,676,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,538. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

