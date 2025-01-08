iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,487,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,328 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,131 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,134,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

