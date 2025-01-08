iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,487,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,328 shares.The stock last traded at $51.24 and had previously closed at $51.20.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
