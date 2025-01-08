iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.