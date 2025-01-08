iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.21 and its 200 day moving average is $573.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $472.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.09.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.