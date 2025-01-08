iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Wealth Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 33.2% of Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.88. The firm has a market cap of $511.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $472.11 and a one year high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

