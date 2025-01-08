iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

