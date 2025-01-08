iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 16,576 shares.The stock last traded at $103.43 and had previously closed at $103.68.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $991.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 739,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,792,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 231,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,601,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.