iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 16,576 shares.The stock last traded at $103.43 and had previously closed at $103.68.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $991.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.