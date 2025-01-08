iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,193,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,486 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $45.24.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $448,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,947,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

