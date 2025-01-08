iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,193,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,486 shares.The stock last traded at $44.73 and had previously closed at $45.24.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.
iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.