iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $18,422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 213,145 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 867.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USMV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,999 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

