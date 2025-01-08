iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 59,085 shares.The stock last traded at $80.98 and had previously closed at $81.14.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $683.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $12,517,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 135,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

