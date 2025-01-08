iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Cut by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.55. 391,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

