iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,302,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,174,746 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $50.49.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,334,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

