JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.63. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 114,369 shares traded.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,751,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,224,234.72. This represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

