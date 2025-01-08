JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 104,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,242. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

