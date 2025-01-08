Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 119,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 245,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

