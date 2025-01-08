Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,796 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $700.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $694.84 and its 200 day moving average is $579.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.76, a PEG ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 88.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.36.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

