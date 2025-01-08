Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $8.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Repay has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $37,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

