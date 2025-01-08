Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $74.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. 86,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.30.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in First American Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

