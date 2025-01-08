Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 45129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Also, Director David John Wilson bought 656,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,974,245.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock valued at $299,207. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

