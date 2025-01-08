Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.01. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 368,587 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

