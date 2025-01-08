Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 3,786,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,889% from the average daily volume of 190,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
