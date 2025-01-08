Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 3,786,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,889% from the average session volume of 190,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
