Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 2001379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 72.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

