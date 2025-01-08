Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $115,840.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $115,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,452.32. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 2,388,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.