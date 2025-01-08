Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes Sells 19,528 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,630. This trade represents a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,779. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
