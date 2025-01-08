Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.37% from the stock’s current price.

RCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 885,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.58. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 95.47% and a negative return on equity of 194.69%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 269.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

