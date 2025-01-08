Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Reduced Earnings for ICON Public

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.11. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2026 earnings at $15.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $183.38 and a 1 year high of $347.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 861.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $11,672,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

