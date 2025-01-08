Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,280 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

