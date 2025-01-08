Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.57 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

