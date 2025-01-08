Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 113 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. 676,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

