Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

LDOS stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Leidos has a 52-week low of $107.73 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,912,000 after buying an additional 42,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after buying an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

