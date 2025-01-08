Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $33.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
