Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $33.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Li Auto by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 344,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

