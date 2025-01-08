Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,098,041.88. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, January 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 56,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

LWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

