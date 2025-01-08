Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,001,324 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 130,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,507. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.97.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.