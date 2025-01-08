MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $292,702.50 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Kober sold 19,470 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $2,470,353.60.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Kober sold 2,671 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37.

Shares of MTSI opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

