Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

