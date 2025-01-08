McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,688 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.