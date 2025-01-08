Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys 1,308 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,607,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 190,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

